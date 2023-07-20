Rivada Space Networks Joins MEF Industry Association to Accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation

High security and low latency satellite network will power the growth of an $80B enterprise

connectivity market

MONTREAL, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Space Networks has joined MEF, a global telecommunications industry association of network, cloud, security and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. The organization and its members drive networking standards and certifications that ensure service quality and empower enterprises to leverage digital transformation and grow their business.

The communications landscape is evolving rapidly with the increasing convergence of terrestrial and satellite networks and the expectation of interoperability, whether connecting on land, sea or air. Next-generation low earth orbit (LEO) satellite systems are critical for the future expansion of enterprise connectivity, and Rivada will enable enterprises to dynamically scale their networks and tap into the $80 billion Carrier Ethernet market.

Rivada is launching a global low-latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites: the "OuterNET." This unique next-generation architecture combines inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard data routers to create an optical mesh network in space. This approach to "orbital networking," where data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole reach, offering end-to-end latencies similar to or better than terrestrial fiber.

"Membership in MEF offers an opportunity to engage in business-driven collaboration with leading global organizations. Together, we enable dynamic, trusted, and certified services that empower enterprises to embrace their own digital transformation and grow their business. We welcome Rivada Space Network as the newest addition to our growing, vibrant community of MEF members who are working to progress our MEF 3.0 Global Services Framework," said Nan Chen, President, MEF.

Konrad Nieradka, Rivada Space Networks VP Products & Services, said: "The MEF standards and certification process are already a well-recognized 'stamp of quality' in the telecoms industry. With the continued convergence of terrestrial and satellite networking, we are delighted to join this prestigious organization to ensure this standard is applied to our next-generation satellite architecture and seamlessly integrated into our customers networking operations."

Declan Ganley, Rivada Space Networks CEO, said: "We are moving full speed ahead to deploy the first true OuterNET, with its unique data-connectivity capabilities. By empowering our customers and partners to offer ubiquitous, ultra-secure, low latency communications that are standards-compliant with existing terrestrial infrastructure, we are accelerating enterprise connectivity on a truly global basis."

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks is set to establish and operate the first true "OuterNET": a global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellations, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada

Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com

About MEF:

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other services across multiple provider networks. For more information and to hear the latest Executives at the Edge podcast visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

