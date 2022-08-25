Rivalry Announces Record Second Quarter 2022 Results

Betting handle of $38.4 million, up 98% year-over-year. 1

Record revenue of $5.3 million grew 60% year-over-year and 11% sequentially, with all growth being organic.

Record gross profit of $2.1 million, an increase of 206% year-over-year and 201% sequentially.

Growth underpinned by increased operating leverage that prioritizes profitable customer unit economics.

Strong cash position and no debt provides an important foundation for further execution.

Well positioned for a strong second half of the year with a number of catalysts to extend leadership position.

Momentum has continued into the third quarter with $23.4 million of betting handle in July 2022, an all-time single-month record, up 66% month-over-month and +162% year-over-year.



1 The Company defines "Betting Handle” or "Handle” as the total Dollar value accepted in wagers, adjusted for cancellations and corrections.





TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the "Company” or "Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), an internationally regulated sports betting and entertainment company, today announced its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

"We are very encouraged by our performance in Q2, putting up significant year-over-year growth across all core metrics, and sequential growth on a number as well, despite what is a seasonally quiet quarter in the esports calendar,” said Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry. "And thus far, our momentum in the third quarter is continuing this growth trajectory, including hitting another all-time record for betting handle in a single month, delivering $23.4 million in July. With a number of impactful product releases, marketing, and operational initiatives slated through the rest of year, we are hungry to demonstrate to the market the inherent operating leverage in our model.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Betting handle 1 was $38.4 million in Q2 2022, a year-over-year increase of 98% compared to $19.4 million in Q2 2021, and down 4% sequentially from the record high of $40.2 million in Q1 2022, as Q2 is a seasonally slower quarter.

was $38.4 million in Q2 2022, a year-over-year increase of 98% compared to $19.4 million in Q2 2021, and down 4% sequentially from the record high of $40.2 million in Q1 2022, as Q2 is a seasonally slower quarter. Revenue was a record $5.3 million in the second quarter, a year-over-year increase of 60% from $3.3 million in Q2 2021, and represented the Company’s highest-ever revenue in any quarter. Revenue was up 11% sequentially from $4.8 million in Q1 2022.

Gross profit was a record $2.1 million in the second quarter, a year-over-year increase of $1.4 million or 206% from $0.7 million in Q2 2021, and up 201% sequentially from $0.7 million in Q1 2022.

The Company had $27.8 million of cash and no debt as at June 30, 2022. 2

The Company commenced gaming operations in Ontario on April 4, 2022, the first day of regulated online gaming in the province.

The Company announced the launch of gaming operations in Australia on May 9, 2022.

2 Includes cash and cash equivalents of $24.1 million and restricted cash of $3.7 million.



"The strength in the business in the second quarter was all achieved organically and driven by our existing core markets. Launching in our first two regulated markets was a very important milestone in Q2 that will help drive growth in the coming quarters as we establish our brand with consumers, deploying our ‘crawl, walk, run’ strategy that prioritizes operating with sustainable unit economics in new markets first, and scaling spend thereafter,” Salz added. "We were very encouraged with our Q2 performance considering that we did not see a material contribution from either of these markets yet, and during what is already a seasonally quiet quarter. On the other side we were proud to demonstrate the profitability potential of our current betting handle, posting record gross profit during the quarter.”

"Looking ahead, we are excited about the second half of the year,” Salz added. "The traditionally strong third quarter is tracking well for us. Several important platform enhancements in areas like mobile app, traditional sports offering, and our casino vertical are set to be launched in the coming months.”

Investor Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 25, 2022 to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2022 financial results.

Dial-in: 888-396-8049 (toll free) or (+1) 416-764-8646 (local or international calls) Webcast: A live webcast can be accessed from the Events section of the Company’s website at www.rivalrycorp.com or at this link .

Rivalry’s financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2022 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.rivalrycorp.com .



About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of bettors. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Rivalry holds a sports bookmaker license in Australia and an internet gaming registration in Ontario and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, an on-site engagement experience, and an original casino game called Rushlane, a proprietary casino game that marks the creation of a new category for online gaming: Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG).

