Rivalry Lists Shares on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the "Company” or "Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY), an internationally-regulated sports betting and media company, today announced that its subordinate voting shares (the "Shares”) have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE”). The Shares began trading today under the symbol 9VK.



"We are pleased to be able to offer an additional platform to global investors to trade our shares,” said Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry. "We believe a meaningful overlap exists between our customers and our shareholders as excitement about our long-term potential grows among our user base. Our objective is to enable people to trade our stock wherever they use Rivalry.”

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world’s largest trading centres for securities and the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany. Rivalry’s FSE listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading in its Shares by investors in Europe and internationally. The Shares continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RVLY.

The Company has been assigned a German Securities Identification Number (WKN: A3C4Y2).

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of bettors. Rivalry Limited currently holds an Isle of Man license, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 18 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited was granted its Isle of Man license in early 2018, officially launching in August of that year, and the Company is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, a gamified on-site betting experience, and an original casino game called Rushlane that offers both B2C and B2B opportunities.

