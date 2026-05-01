Cal-Maine Foods Aktie
WKN: 907664 / ISIN: US1280302027
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01.05.2026 16:13:12
River Road Loads Up On Cal-Maine Foods With 1.37 Million Shares in Q1
On April 30, 2026, River Road Asset Management, LLC disclosed a new position in Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM).According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 30, 2026, River Road Asset Management, LLC established a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods by adding 1,369,522 shares. The estimated transaction value is $112.50 million, calculated using the average closing price during the first quarter. As of March 31, the quarter-end position was valued at $108.40 million, reflecting both share purchases and market price changes.Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs, including specialty varieties under brands like Egg-Land's Best and Land O' Lakes. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, and foodservice distributors primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Cal-Maine Foods Inc.
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31.03.26
|Ausblick: Cal-Maine Foods vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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17.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Cal-Maine Foods präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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06.01.26
|Ausblick: Cal-Maine Foods zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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23.12.25