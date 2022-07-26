|
26.07.2022 14:00:00
River Valley Horticultural Products Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply
SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of River Valley Horticultural Products, Inc. ("River Valley”), a wholesale distributor of nursery, hardscapes, and landscape supply products with one location in Little Rock, Arkansas.
"For more than 25 years, River Valley has built a strong reputation in Little Rock by offering high-quality nursery and bulk products with exceptional customer service,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "Together we will be able to provide a full line of landscaping products and supplies to landscape professionals throughout Central Arkansas.”
"We are truly excited to join the SiteOne family so we can provide even greater value for our customers and more opportunities for our associates,” said Scott Smith, founder and owner of River Valley.
This is the eighth acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply:
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
|121,00
|0,00%
