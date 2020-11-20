Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Receives 2020 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for Achieving and Sustaining Excellence in Patient Experience

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is pleased to announce it has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in Patient Experience.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

"The caregivers and staff of Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways," said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Press Ganey. "This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality, and experience of patient-centered care. I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of the uncertainty, stress, and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Press Ganey is proud to partner with them in this noble work and we congratulate them on this tremendous achievement."

According toKarl Wagner, CEO the award represents an important recognition from the industry's leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care.

"Achieving the Guardian of Excellence Award in Patient Experience from Press Ganey confirms our commitment to service excellence and reinforces the promise that we have made to our patients: To remain passionate about their skin health. In delivering the most exceptional care and experiences possible to our patients, we dedicate ourselves to ensuring we meet and exceed the highest quality standards in Dermatology. I'm incredibly proud of our teams for investing so much of themselves in building a culture that is focused on always being Connected, Respectful, Engaged, Accountable, Trustworthy, and Excellent to our patients throughout their healthcare journey."

Dermatology Reimagined - At Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, delivering the best care simply isn't enough. We go a step further by giving our patients the best experience. Our friendly staff and attentive providers are passionate about helping the most important person in the room—our patient.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement 35 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

