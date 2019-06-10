Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery to Expand its Innovative Clinical Research Center within Bowes Dermatology by Riverchase and Welcomes Dr. Annie Gonzalez to the team

MIAMI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, a leading dermatology group and provider of comprehensive skin care services in Florida announces the expansion of their Clinical Research Center within Bowes Dermatology by Riverchase.

The expansion includes a state-of-the-art Clinical Research Center aimed at the discovery of new therapies, treatments, and cures for diseases and skin conditions, ultimately improving patients' outcomes and maximizing skin health. With the knowledge gained from clinical trials, substantial advances have been made in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of thousands of diseases, resulting in significant improvements in quality and longevity of human life.

Riverchase is committed to remaining on the forefront of innovation and technological advancements within the medical community. "It is imperative to the health of patients that we, as research physicians, remain involved and actively engaged in all levels of clinical research to support and ensure that our patients have access to modern treatments and procedures that maximize skin health," says Dr. Leyda Bowes, Clinical Research Director at Bowes Dermatology by Riverchase.

Riverchase Dermatology research studies are all overseen and regulated by Institutional Review Boards (IRBs), and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), or the National Institute of Health (NIH) to ensure patients' health and well-being are protected and preserved. Riverchase is dedicated to providing safe, high-quality care to patients and accurate, reliable data to sponsoring companies. "Clinical Research is an exciting field of medical study. We are passionate about skin health and have had a dedicated focus on clinical research for many years," added Dr. Leyda Bowes.

Effective immediately, Dr. Leyda Bowes will transition from a traditional patient care role to a dedicated focus on clinical research where she will serve as Medical Director of the new Clinical Research Center. The team welcomes Annie Gonzalez, M.D. to Bowes Dermatology by Riverchase. Dr. Gonzalez is a Miami native and recognized as one of the most respected dermatologists in the area. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the practice. She specializes in all aspects of general and cosmetic dermatology, as well as surgical dermatology and advanced skin cancer treatments.

To commemorate this momentous milestone and welcome Dr. Annie Gonzalez to the team, a VIP Open House Event will take place on Thursday, June 13th at 6:00 p.m. Those interested in attending may RSVP via e-mail at bowesevents@riverchasederm.com, or contact Ms. Carrie Alonso at 305-856-6519.

For more information on Riverchase Dermatology's Clinical Research Center and the clinical studies, please visit https://www.riverchasedermatology.com/clinical-research/.

About Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of Florida's largest and most comprehensive skin centers. Founded in Naples, Florida in 2000 by Andrew T. Jaffe, MD, FAAD, Riverchase has maintained its initial vision of providing the most comprehensive skin cancer, dermatology and cosmetic surgery services for over two decades. The caring and skilled providers at Riverchase use the latest techniques and equipment to diagnose and treat a wide range of skin disorders and cosmetic concerns. Riverchase has many convenient locations throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.RiverchaseDermatology.com .

