MSCI Aktie
WKN DE: A0M63R / ISIN: US55354G1004
|
25.02.2026 14:56:36
RiverFront Sells 1.2 Million Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 1,226,604 shares in the fourth quarter, reducing the fund’s stake to 0.7% of reportable assets.According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 05, 2026, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,226,604 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of shares sold was $42 million, based on the average trading price during the quarter. The fund’s position fell by approximately $39 million in value over the previous quarter, reflecting both trading activity and price movements.The iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF offers targeted exposure to the financial sector across developed European markets, leveraging a diversified portfolio of leading banks, insurers, and asset managers. The fund's strategy is underpinned by a rules-based, market-capitalization-weighted index methodology that supports broad sector representation and liquidity. Its competitive yield and robust one-year return highlight its potential appeal for investors seeking both income and growth within the European financial landscape.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
