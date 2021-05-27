Riversand, a Syndigo Company, Named a Leader in Product Information Management (PIM)

Independent research firm report states that Riversand "provides best-in-class data onboarding and creation…"

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riversand, a Syndigo Company and leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester WaveTM: Product Information Management, Q2 2021*" report.

"We are very honored that Forrester named Riversand a Leader in PIM platforms," said Upen Varanasi, CEO and co-founder of Riversand. "On top of the recognition, we have kept a singular focus on providing customers with a great onboarding, deployment, and support experience. Our customers rate us highly in multiple fronts. We believe this feedback is further validated in this Forrester report."

Riversand was recently acquired by Syndigo, a leading SaaS product information and syndication company. Together they comprise an end-to-end product content solution featuring MDM, PIM, DAM, Syndication and Analytics capabilities. The two companies are an "ideal fit," according to Varanasi. More information can be found here: https://www.syndigo.com/about-us/news/syndigo-acquires-riversand-expanding-master-data-management/

Riversand was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its report, "The Forrester WaveTM: Product Information Management, Q2 2021." In this evaluation, Riversand was cited as a Leader in Product Information Management.

Riversand received the highest score amongst all 10 vendors in the "Current Offering" category.

The report stated that Riversand references credited Riversand as "…a 'very elegant' solution for complex data aggregation," and that reference "customers selected Riversand as a cost-effective system to manage modern PIM and for its industry-specific expertise…"

Riversand received the highest possible scores in seven specific criteria including "Product data management," "Product data creation and onboarding," "Deployment and Support," "Partner ecosystem," and "Market approach."

"We work with phenomenal clients and take great pride in delivering better data experiences to their customers and partners," said Upen Varanasi, CEO and co-founder of Riversand. "Data is the fuel that drives our customers' growth, revenue, and cost engines. We optimize that fuel and help our customers realize business value from their data."

Riversand helps some of the world's biggest brands manage their multiple domains of data, such as customer, product, and supply chain data, across all points – giving customers trustable data to the right person, at the right time, and in the right context. Riversand's customers include global leaders in retail, food and consumer-packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing, transportation and distribution, healthcare, and energy.

Download the full Forrester Wave™ report here (available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase) *: https://www.riversand.com/resources/forrester-wave-product-information-management-solution

*Forrester, "The Forrester WaveTM: Product Information Management, Q2 2021," Amanda LeClair, and Contributors Allen Bonde, Alessia Stewart, and Madison Bakalar, May 2021

About Riversand

Riversand provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand's MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences and insights, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit Riversand for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

About Syndigo

Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of product information through its network of brands and their customers. The company provides descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store.

Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally in many important consumer industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products. For more information, please visit www.syndigo.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811698/Syndigo_Logo.jpg