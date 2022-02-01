Riverside Partners' Portfolio Company Syner-G Acquires IMPACT

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syner-G BioPharma Group ("Syner-G" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls ("CMC") technical, regulatory, and compliance consulting services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, today announced the acquisition of Impact Pharmaceutical Services ("IMPACT"). Based in Research Triangle Park, NC, IMPACT supports the outsourced medical writing, regulatory strategy, and regulatory publishing and submission needs of biotech and pharma companies from pre-IND through post-marketing of drugs and biologics. Syner-G is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

Both Syner-G and IMPACT have demonstrated strong track records of consistent growth and success in providing customized and highly complementary solutions to support the development of quality of life enhancing and lifesaving therapeutics. The combination will allow the companies to provide an even greater depth and breadth of expertise while delivering the highest levels of scientific rigor and customer service.

"We are thrilled to support the combination of Syner-G and IMPACT," said Craig Stern, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "Similar to Syner-G, IMPACT has a stellar reputation in the marketplace, a diverse list of clients, and an outstanding team of highly qualified, experienced, and dedicated employees. Together, Syner-G and IMPACT will be able to not only better serve existing clients but also expand their reach and support new customers."

"This combination is an important milestone for both companies," said David Belluck, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "By adding IMPACT's complementary service offering and outstanding team, Syner-G is building on its long-standing commitment to provide unparalleled expertise and service to biotech and pharma customers."

"This acquisition adds medical writing, overall drug development and regulatory strategy, and regulatory publishing and submission services to Syner-G's capabilities which will allow us to better support our customers as they develop lifesaving and breakthrough therapeutics," added Prabu Nambiar, Founder and CEO of Syner-G. "The combination brings together two excellent companies with very similar organizational histories, operating philosophies, and corporate cultures."

"IMPACT's expertise and experience, gained over more than a decade of serving its clients, is a perfect extension of Syner-G's best-in-class CMC capabilities," said Mark Cierpial, Founder and CEO of IMPACT. "We are excited to form this strong partnership and work together to build a leading biopharma services organization."

Financial terms of the transaction, which closed in late December, were not disclosed.

About Syner-G BioPharma Group

Based in Boston, MA, Syner-G is a leading provider of customized science and risk-based CMC and regulatory solutions and services, supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across small molecule, large molecule, and cell and gene therapy products. With its high customer retention, Syner-G oversees all aspects of CMC and regulatory services throughout the drug development process and post-commercialization. For more information, visit www.synergbiopharma.com.

About Impact Pharmaceutical Services

Based in Research Triangle Park, NC, IMPACT specializes in medical writing and quality control, drug development consulting, regulatory affairs, regulatory operations, and project and program management for the pharmaceutical and biotech sector. For more information, visit www.impactpharma.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams, and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riverside-partners-portfolio-company-syner-g-acquires-impact-301471565.html

SOURCE Riverside Partners