RIVERSTONE ACCLERATES GROWTH OF DECARBONIZATION PLATFORM WITH ADDITION OF LAUREL BUCKNER

NEW YORK and MENLO PARK, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverstone Holdings LLC (Riverstone), a leading asset management firm that invests in the private markets, primarily within energy, power, decarbonization and infrastructure, today announced that Laurel Buckner has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Ms. Buckner was previously a Managing Director with WestRiver Group, a Seattle-based venture-debt and equity firm that provides integrated capital solutions to the global innovation economy. WestRiver Group was founded and is led by Erik Anderson, a dynamic entrepreneur who has challenged and disrupted numerous industries including low carbon mobility.

Robert Tichio, a Partner at Riverstone Holdings and head of the firm's decarbonization efforts, said, "We are pleased to welcome Laurel to the firm, as we have collaborated with her and the broader WestRiver Group team, particularly founder and CEO Erik Anderson, in evaluating and executing numerous opportunities. Laurel is an experienced investor with distinct expertise at the intersection of technology and decarbonization. Her addition underscores Riverstone's commitment to attracting superb talent, while capitalizing on a host of compelling investment opportunities brought on by rapid, cross-industry decarbonization, for which Riverstone is uniquely positioned to succeed."

Ms. Buckner added, "I am delighted to join Riverstone as the firm builds upon its established franchise in renewable infrastructure and low carbon investments – with a keen focus on addressing climate change through decarbonization. I look forward to leveraging my experience and to working closely with my new colleagues, many of whom I have gotten to know over the last couple of years."

The addition of Ms. Buckner builds on recent developments contributing to the growth and potential of Riverstone's decarbonization growth platform. This includes announcements earlier this year concerning the launch of a strategic partnership with Blackhorn Ventures to accelerate and enhance decarbonization opportunities and the addition of Cynthia Kueppers to the decarbonization investing team.

Bio of Laurel Buckner

Prior to joining Riverstone, Ms. Buckner was a Managing Director at WestRiver Group, and co-head of the firm's Pacific Northwest Fund. Prior to WRG, she was Senior Vice President, Managing Director of ATN Ventures, investing in novel technologies and business models that benefited ATN's worldwide operating subsidiaries in the renewable energy and communications sectors. Previously, Ms. Buckner founded and ran GCI's corporate venture fund where she invested in and was on the Board of the Blue Box Group (sold to IBM); Telesphere, (sold to Vonage); and ZipWhip (sold to Twilio). Ms. Buckner began her career at the law firm of Davis Wright Tremaine in Seattle, Washington and has extensive experience in corporate law, tax and mergers and acquisitions. She is a Governance Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors and currently serves on the Board of TeraGo in Toronto, Canada, where she is Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit Committee.

Ms. Buckner holds a bachelor's degree from the Colorado College with Distinction, a Juris Doctor from the University of Denver, and an LL.M in Taxation from the University of Washington.

About Riverstone Holdings LLC

Founded in 2000 by David Leuschen and Pierre Lapeyre, Riverstone Holdings LLC is an asset management firm that invests in the private markets primarily within energy, power and infrastructure. Since inception, the Firm has raised $43 billion of capital to invest across the capital structure and in all major components of the industry's value chain. Riverstone's sole mission is to build great businesses and deliver strong returns to investors through our platform of investment strategies. For more information on Riverstone, please visit www.riverstonellc.com.

About Riverstone's Low Carbon Investment Platform

Riverstone's low-carbon investment franchise began 16 years ago, and has invested more than $6.6 billion in the renewable infrastructure and decarbonization categories since inception. During this time, the Firm has established industry leading, scaled companies. Within the last two years alone, Riverstone has raised more than $3 billion for over a dozen transactions involving differentiated companies that are decarbonizing critical industries.

