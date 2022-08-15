|
15.08.2022 11:30:00
Rivian Automotive Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a polarizing stock ever since its IPO last November. The electric vehicle (EV) maker initially attracted a stampede of bulls because it was backed by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), but the bears mauled the stock after it hit nosebleed valuations and the company abruptly reduced its production targets.As a result, Rivian's stock price initially jumped from its IPO price of $78 to $106.75 on its very first trade, soared to its all-time high of $172.01 a week later, and subsequently plummeted to its all-time low of $19.25 in May. Today, the stock trades in the high $30s again but remains extremely volatile.Image source: Rivian.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!