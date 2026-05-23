Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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23.05.2026 16:22:32
Rivian Automotive vs. Lucid: Which EV Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The electric vehicle (EV) market remains a battleground of innovation and scale, with legacy makers and newcomers vying for dominance. Choosing between Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) requires looking at their distinct paths toward profitability.Rivian builds rugged trucks and SUVs for the outdoors, while Lucid specializes in ultra-luxury sedans with record-setting range. Both companies are scaling production during a pivotal period for the automotive market while facing intense competition for market share.Rivian Automotive focuses on the production of high-end electric adventure vehicles, including the R1T pickup and the R1S SUV. The company also operates a commercial division that sells delivery vans directly to business clients like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a significant portion of its future success is tied to a single buyer. Rivian builds vehicles for the adventure-oriented segment of consumer discretionary stocks and hopes to expand its footprint in global markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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