11.04.2022 22:35:00
Rivian CFO to Participate in The Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit
On Wednesday, April 13, Rivian’s CFO, Claire McDonough, will participate in The Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit. At 2:05pm ET, Claire will join a fireside chat where she will be in discussion with John Murphy, Managing Director, Bank of America Global Research. A live webcast of the fireside chat is available here.
About Rivian:
Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.
