|
14.06.2022 22:15:00
Rivian CFO to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
On Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 11:55 am ET, Rivian’s CFO, Claire McDonough, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference. A live webcast of the chat will be available here, and a recording of the session will be available at the same link following the event.
About Rivian
Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005990/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rivian Automotivemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rivian Automotivemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rivian Automotive
|27,17
|-0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Leitzinsentscheid der Fed: ATX und DAX legen deutlich zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt unternehmen am Mittwoch einen neuen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen am Mittwoch mit gemischten Vorzeichen.