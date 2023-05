Rivian Earnings: 5 Quick Takeaways You Should See

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), a manufacturer of all-electric pickup trucks and SUVs, gave investors and fans some fresh data to mull over on Tuesday. The company released its first-quarter earnings report -- an update that includes information on Rivian's financials, production, deliveries, and management's expectations for the rest of the year.As investors digest the information from the report, here are five key takeaways to get started.First-quarter deliveries were 7,946. This was down from 8,054 deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2022 but up substantially from the 1,227 vehicles the company delivered in the first quarter of 2022.Continue reading