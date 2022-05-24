+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 22:15:00

Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to Participate in the 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:45 am PT / 2:45pm ET, Rivian’s Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in the 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference.

A live webcast of the session will be available here.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.

