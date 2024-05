Rivian Has a Huge Problem on Its Hands

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) updated investors on its progress in turning the company's Normal, Illinois plant into a more efficient operation, but the cash burn has to have investors concerned. With more investment ahead and the R2 launch still two years away, Rivian is walking a tightrope financially. Travis Hoium covers the results and his concerns in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 7, 2024. The video was published on May 8, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel