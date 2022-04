Rivian Has an Edge Over Lucid in This Key Category

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) have taken the auto industry and the U.S. stock market by storm, but for different reasons. Industry watchers may admire Rivian and Lucid's impressive technology and their cool new electric vehicles (EVs), whereas investors may be smitten by the prospect of either company evolving into a major industry player over time.Both companies have their advantages and weaknesses. But one thing that isn't as frequently discussed is management. On paper, Lucid has Rivian crushed in this department. Lucid's top brass is made up of executives from several leading tech companies and other automakers. But credentials aren't everything.Rivian has Lucid beat in a subtler category. That category, in a nutshell, is authenticity and empathy. Here's why that's important for long-term investors.Continue reading