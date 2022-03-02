|
02.03.2022 20:28:50
Rivian Is Falling, But 1 Surprise Winner Is Helping Lift the Nasdaq
2022 has gotten off to a volatile start on Wall Street, and even the high-flying Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) hasn't been immune from the ups and downs of the stock market. After seeing some losses earlier in the week, though, the Nasdaq got a much-needed boost on Wednesday. By just before noon ET, the index was up more than 1%.The more favorable market environment didn't prevent some companies from seeing losses in their share prices. One notable decliner was Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which made a controversial move that risks the loyalty of its early adopters. However, a somewhat surprising company from the retail industry was able to post gains that helped contribute to the Nasdaq's gains. First, let's take a closer look at what's sending Rivian's stock lower, and then you'll learn the identity of this strong-performing retailer.Shares of Rivian Automotive were down more than 12% late Wednesday morning. The electric truck manufacturer has faced a difficult dilemma, and the decision it made led to negative publicity from those who see Rivian's move as violating an implicit contract between customers and the company.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
