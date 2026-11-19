Ferrari Aktie
WKN DE: A2ACKK / ISIN: NL0011585146
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19.11.2026 11:45:02
Rivian Is Growing Nearly Twice as Fast as Ferrari, but Does That Make It a Better Stock to Buy for 2027?
Revenue growth is often a key consideration when evaluating stocks, but it doesn't always tell the full story. For investors comparing Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), the distinction between growth potential and established profitability is particularly important.
Ferrari has built a highly profitable business by deliberately limiting production, preserving brand exclusivity, and commanding premium prices. Rivian, meanwhile, is focused on expanding production, developing more affordable electric vehicles, and capturing a greater share of the commercial fleet market.
While Rivian is growing revenue nearly twice as fast as Ferrari, their contrasting approaches to growth, profitability, and capital investment could have significant implications for shareholder returns heading into 2027.
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Nachrichten zu Ferrari N.V.
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03.11.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg belässt Ferrari auf 'Buy' - Ziel 384 Euro (dpa-AFX)
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03.11.26
|ROUNDUP: Ferrari hebt Gewinnprognose erneut leicht an - Aktie auf Jahreshoch (dpa-AFX)
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03.11.26
|Ferrari-Aktie gewinnt: Konzern passt Gewinnziele erneut leicht nach oben an (dpa-AFX)
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02.11.26
|Ausblick: Ferrari stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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02.11.26
|Riesenzoff bei Ferrari: Hamilton stinksauer (dpa-AFX)
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19.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferrari verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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29.09.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Ferrari auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 380 Euro (dpa-AFX)
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29.09.26
|Rolex was for crypto, Ferrari is for AI (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Ferrari N.V.
|12.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.11.26
|Ferrari Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.11.26
|Ferrari Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|UBS AG
|12.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.11.26
|Ferrari Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.11.26
|Ferrari Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|UBS AG
|12.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.11.26
|Ferrari Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.11.26
|Ferrari Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.11.26
|Ferrari Buy
|UBS AG
|11.02.26
|Ferrari Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.02.26
|Ferrari Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.26
|Ferrari Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.01.26
|Ferrari Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.25
|Ferrari Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ferrari N.V.
|366,70
|-0,92%