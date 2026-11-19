Revenue growth is often a key consideration when evaluating stocks, but it doesn't always tell the full story. For investors comparing Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), the distinction between growth potential and established profitability is particularly important.

Ferrari has built a highly profitable business by deliberately limiting production, preserving brand exclusivity, and commanding premium prices. Rivian, meanwhile, is focused on expanding production, developing more affordable electric vehicles, and capturing a greater share of the commercial fleet market.

While Rivian is growing revenue nearly twice as fast as Ferrari, their contrasting approaches to growth, profitability, and capital investment could have significant implications for shareholder returns heading into 2027.

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