Rivian Is the Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy Right Now -- Here's Why
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is now one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a market capitalization well above $1 trillion. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), meanwhile, is stuck with a market cap below $20 billion -- less than 2% the size of Tesla.Tesla has many things that Rivian still lacks. Most obvious is Rivian's lack of scale. Tesla is consistently the No. 1 or No. 2 producer of electric vehicles globally. Rivian, meanwhile, is a relative drop in the bucket. But that all should start to change in 2026. And combined with two other catalysts, Rivian could soon become the ultimate growth stock.Rivian's sales growth has sputtered in recent years. In turn, the market has significantly reduced the valuation it is willing to pay for shares. In 2023, investors were willing to pay upwards of 10 times sales for the stock. Today, that price-to-sales multiple is down to just 3.4 -- a two-thirds reduction.
