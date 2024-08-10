|
11.08.2024 00:36:00
Rivian Just Forecast This Important Metric Will Turn Positive. Is Now the Time to Buy the Stock?
Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) second quarter could go down as the most important in its history after the electric vehicle (EV) maker introduced its next-generation vehicle platform and struck a partnership with Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY). However, those important events happened toward the end of the quarter and did not have a major impact on its Q2 results.Let's take a look at Rivian's most recent quarterly results and why the company appears to be ready to turn the corner.Rivian's Q2 revenue edged up 3% year over year to $1.16 billion as the company delivered 13,790 vehicles in the quarter, a 9% increase from a year ago. It produced 9,612 vehicles in the quarter. Production fell both year over year and sequentially due to a planned shutdown at its manufacturing plant for a retooling upgrade. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!