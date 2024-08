Rivian Just Forecast This Important Metric Will Turn Positive. Is Now the Time to Buy the Stock?

Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) second quarter could go down as the most important in its history after the electric vehicle (EV) maker introduced its next-generation vehicle platform and struck a partnership with Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY). However, those important events happened toward the end of the quarter and did not have a major impact on its Q2 results.Let's take a look at Rivian's most recent quarterly results and why the company appears to be ready to turn the corner.Rivian's Q2 revenue edged up 3% year over year to $1.16 billion as the company delivered 13,790 vehicles in the quarter, a 9% increase from a year ago. It produced 9,612 vehicles in the quarter. Production fell both year over year and sequentially due to a planned shutdown at its manufacturing plant for a retooling upgrade. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool