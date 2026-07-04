Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
05.07.2026 00:50:00
Rivian Just Raised Its 2026 Outlook While Tesla Stock Stumbled. Is the Electric Vehicle Underdog Finally a Buy?
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) just gave investors an impressive update. On Thursday, the electric vehicle maker said it delivered 12,194 vehicles in the second quarter, comfortably above its own outlook of 9,000 to 11,000, and raised its full-year delivery target to 65,000 to 70,000 vehicles, up from 62,000 to 67,000. The stock jumped more than 8% on the news. And the timing sharpened the contrast: Tesla fell about 7.5% the same day following its own delivery report.Rivian shares have now climbed about 60% from their 52-week low, though they still sit slightly below where they started the year. So, has the underdog finally earned a spot in more portfolios, or is the market right to stay skeptical?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
03.07.26
|Widerspruch bei Tesla: Gute Verkaufszahlen, aber stärkster Kurseinbruch der Aktie seit rund einem Jahr (finanzen.at)
|
03.07.26
|Deutscher Automarkt wächst im Juni zweistellig - Tesla und BYD mit Absatzsprung (Dow Jones)
|
02.07.26
|Tesla-Aktie fällt dennoch kräftig: Auslieferungen ziehen deutlich an (dpa-AFX)
|
02.07.26