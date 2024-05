Rivian May Offer Performance Pack As Software Update For Dual Motor R1 Vehicles: Report

EV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is reportedly considering offering its Performance Pack as a software update for all dual -motor R1 models. The upgrade, initially only available as an option for new trucks, significantly enhances the vehicle’s power and speed.What Happened: The Performance Pack, priced at $5,000, boosts the horsepower of dual-motor Rivian models from 533 to 665, with a remarkable 219 lb-ft torque increase, resulting in a maximum output of 829 lb-ft. This upgrade shaves off 0.8 seconds from the 0 to 60 mph sprint time, bringing it down to 3.5 seconds, and nearly one second from the quarter-mile time. Although the Performance Pack was initially only available as an option for new trucks, a recent post on ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel