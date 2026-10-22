Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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22.10.2026 11:27:00
Rivian Reaffirmed 65,000 to 70,000 Deliveries for 2026. Here's the Q4 Number Needed to Hit That Target.
After the market closes on Oct. 29, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is gearing up to report results for the third quarter -- a period that ended on Sept. 30. The earnings report is set to be a big moment for the company and will provide investors with key insights into the business's gross margin, progress in production and deliveries, and demand outlook.
With its last quarterly update, Rivian reiterated its guidance to deliver between 65,000 and 75,000 vehicles in the current fiscal year -- which ends Dec. 31, 2026. If the company hits the midpoint of that guidance range, it would represent roughly 60% annual growth over the 42,247 vehicles that it delivered in fiscal 2025. Just how many vehicles will the company need to have delivered in Q4 in order to meet its target?
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