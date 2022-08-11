|
11.08.2022 22:15:00
Rivian Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors).
Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET today, August 11. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u9cwos3y and a replay will be available for four weeks at https://rivian.com/investors.
About Rivian:
Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005696/en/
