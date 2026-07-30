Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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30.07.2026 09:05:00
Rivian Reports Earnings on July 30, Followed by Lucid on Aug. 4. Here's the Better Buy Now.
It'll be a busy couple of weeks for investors in Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), as both companies are due to report second-quarter earnings.Both have released preliminary delivery results, giving investors a peek at what to expect. Let's have a look at these electric-vehicle pure plays and see which is the better long-term buy.Rivian reported it delivered 12,194 vehicles in the second quarter, a substantial increase from 10,661 a year ago. It also produced another 12,613 cars at its Illinois plant. Management raised its full-year delivery guidance to 65,000-70,000 EVs. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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