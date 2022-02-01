Rivian Sets Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released on March 10, 2022, after market close.

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET the same day. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/axwnsoak and a replay will be available for four weeks at www.rivian.com/investors following the webcast.

About Rivian

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006182/en/