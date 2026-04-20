The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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21.04.2026 00:05:00
Rivian Stock: Can It Beat the Market in 2026?
Is a comeback brewing for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN)? The electric vehicle (EV) upstart has seen its share price crater since going public, and is down just about 90% from its all-time high. Competitive intensity and declining demand for EVs have caused Rivian's delivery growth to stagnate in recent years while the company remains highly unprofitable.However, it is not taking this beating sitting down. Rivian has an ambitious product road map and key partners that could help it finally scale its EV ambitions and reach profitability. Does that mean the stock will beat the market in 2026?Rivian's vehicle deliveries have stalled in recent years. The company sells high-quality but expensive EV trucks and SUVs, which has limited its addressable market as they are unaffordable for most Americans. Revenue has barely grown since the start of 2024, and it only delivered around 10,000 vehicles last quarter. For comparison, Tesla delivers hundreds of thousands of vehicles every quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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