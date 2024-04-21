|
21.04.2024 15:37:00
Rivian Stock Hits All-Time Low. Could the Growth Stock Continue Selling Off?
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) hit an all-time intraday low of just $8.26 per share on April 16, following an 8% slide on April 15. Many electric vehicle (EV) stocks sold off heavily in response to news that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was cutting 10% of its workforce. Rivian followed suit later last week with its second job cut of the year, though it was a much smaller 1% reduction.With sentiment toward EV stocks declining seemingly every day, investors may be wondering what it will take for the industry to bottom, and if Rivian is a buy now that the growth stock is down over 60% year to date.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
