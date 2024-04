Rivian Stock Hits All-Time Low: News Goes From Bad to Worse

Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock hit an all-time low on Wednesday after a big competitor cut electric truck prices. It's unclear how Rivian can respond with margins already negative and cash being burned every quarter. In this video, Travis Hoium covers the company's biggest challenges.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 11, 2024. The video was published on April 11, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel