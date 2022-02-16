|
16.02.2022 15:12:00
Rivian Stock Is Now Worth a Fresh Look
Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have lost nearly two-thirds of their value from their post-IPO peak as deliveries have underwhelmed and many competitors have entered the market. After hyping up the electric vehicle stock in 2021, the market seems to have turned swiftly on Rivian. But there's still a lot to like about Rivian's place in the auto industry long-term -- it's just that the stock has gotten cheaper for investors. Here's why I think it's time to take a fresh look at Rivian's stock. Image source: Rivian.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!