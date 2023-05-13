Rivian Stock May Now Be a Buy -- This Important Number Shows Why

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Start-up electric vehicle (EV) makers have been having a tough go of it lately. While Tesla operates profitably and at scale, the early-stage EV manufacturers are struggling with costs as they try to ramp up production.Lucid Group, Fisker, and Polestar all just lowered expectations for 2023 production volumes. Even an experienced manufacturer like Ford was forced to suspend production of its popular F-150 Lightning and limit shipments of the Mustang Mach-E SUV for safety and production reasons in the first quarter as it absorbed losses on its EV sales.But Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) recently released first-quarter report struck a different tone. And one data point stands out from that report. Continue reading