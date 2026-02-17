Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
17.02.2026 06:19:00
Rivian Stock Under $20 -- Is Now the Time to Buy?
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is on an upswing now, but the stock is still trading under $20. The company has a big year ahead as it readies to deliver the new R2 fleet of electric vehicles. A lot is at stake for Rivian in 2026, but the company is showing signs it's on the path to profitability. So is now the time to buy? Let's have a look at why investors should consider the EV manufacturer for their portfolios.Excitement is building as Rivian gears up to deliver its fleet of R2 vehicles to customers. In the company's earnings report released on Feb. 12, Rivian stated the R2 fleet would be ready for delivery in the second quarter of 2026. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!