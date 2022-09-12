Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Rivian to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today announced that on Wednesday September 14, 2022 at 11:15am EST Rivian’s founder, Chairman and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2022.

A live webcast will be available here.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.

