|
01.08.2024 12:02:00
Rivian Tops Tesla -- and Everyone Else -- in 1 Important Score
At long last, there's a chink in Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) armor. The electric vehicle maker finally slipped from the top in a recent J.D. Power satisfaction survey.For many years, Tesla vehicles dominated multiple satisfaction surveys, but as the vehicles age without significant refreshes, it was inevitable that newer EVs would outscore it. Here's a look at which brands are thriving -– hint: Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) shined -- and why it matters for investors.Let's briefly cover what the survey is and what it does. The J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study (APEAL) measures the experiences that vehicles offer through design, performance, safety, usability, comfort, perceived quality, and more, through 90 days of ownership. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.24
|Former CNN anchor Don Lemon sues Elon Musk and X over cancelled show (Financial Times)
|
30.07.24
|Tesla-Chef Elon Musk mit Unterstützung für Präsidentschaftskandidat Trump - Ignoranz oder Kalkül? (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Tesla-Aktie gibt ab: Über eine Million Tesla-Fahrzeuge zurückgerufen (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Tesla will bei Millionen Autos per Software Motorhaubenfehler ausräumen (dpa-AFX)
|
30.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Tesla-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.24
|Tesla-Aktie gewinnt: Morgan Stanley zählt Tesla zu den "Top-Picks" (finanzen.at)