01.08.2024 12:02:00

Rivian Tops Tesla -- and Everyone Else -- in 1 Important Score

At long last, there's a chink in Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) armor. The electric vehicle maker finally slipped from the top in a recent J.D. Power satisfaction survey.For many years, Tesla vehicles dominated multiple satisfaction surveys, but as the vehicles age without significant refreshes, it was inevitable that newer EVs would outscore it. Here's a look at which brands are thriving -– hint: Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) shined -- and why it matters for investors.Let's briefly cover what the survey is and what it does. The J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study (APEAL) measures the experiences that vehicles offer through design, performance, safety, usability, comfort, perceived quality, and more, through 90 days of ownership. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

