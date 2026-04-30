Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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30.04.2026 19:17:00
Rivian vs. Lucid: 1 of These EV Stocks Is a Far Better Bet Right Now
Investing in electric vehicle (EV) companies right now can feel a little risky -- and it is -- but some companies look like better bets than others.I've followed Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) pretty closely over the past few years, and I've continually come back to the same observation: Rivian consistently looks like the better bet.But why? Here's the case for Rivian coming out ahead in the EV race.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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