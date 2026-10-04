Rivian vs. Lucid: Only 1 of These EV Stocks Survives to 2030. Here's Which One.

Wall Street has become less optimistic about the future of electric vehicles (EVs) since they boomed in 2020. Two stocks that went public during the EV boom and are subsequently down more than 90% from their highs are Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID).

Both stocks have tried to build premium EV businesses to compete with Tesla, but have struggled to turn a profit. However, based on their respective balance sheets, I think only one will survive to 2030. Here's why, and whether the EV stock belongs in your portfolio today.

Lucid Group introduced an ultra-premium EV sedan, the Lucid Air, priced from $100,000 to $250,000, in 2021. It followed up the sedan with the Gravity SUV in 2024, which is also in the premium price range. Growth has been mixed but has been up in recent quarters, with deliveries up 19% year over year to just under 4,000 in the second quarter of 2026.

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