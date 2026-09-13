Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

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13.09.2026 17:15:00

Rivian vs. Lucid: This Stock Is Clearly the Better Buy

Investors looking for high-growth electric vehicle (EV) stocks should pay attention to what made Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) a $1 trillion business. CEO Elon Musk laid out Tesla's recipe for success in a 2006 blog post titled, "The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me)." In the post, Musk detailed Tesla's three biggest priorities:

While it took longer than Musk initially expected, Tesla executed this vision perfectly. The company released the Roadster sports car in 2008 at a price of roughly $100,000. The Model S followed in 2012 at around $60,000. The Model 3 debuted in 2017 at just $35,000.

Tesla gradually scaled its business to sustainably produce low-cost vehicles at a profit, eventually making it the world's largest EV company. Tesla then had the scale, capital, and brand recognition to invest in other opportunities such as robotaxis and autonomous semitrucks.

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