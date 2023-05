Rivian vs. Tesla: Which AI-Powered Electric Vehicle Maker Is the Better Investment?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Vehicles have become increasingly electronic over the years. Now that electric vehicles (EVs) don't even have combustion engines, vehicles resemble computers more than machines. EV companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) can issue over-the-air software updates to vehicles and collect user data on their drivers. That's setting the stage for artificial intelligence to play a significant role in the future of transportation.Against that backdrop, the race is on as EV companies rush to grab market share in a global market with nearly 300 million vehicles on the road in the United States alone. Will a much larger and more established Tesla continue generating great returns? Or is the up-and-coming Rivan the stock to own moving forward?Here is what you need to know.Continue reading