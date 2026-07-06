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06.07.2026 18:13:54

Rivian vs Tesla: Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Did you know that the global electric vehicle (EV) market is estimated to be worth more than $1 trillion this year? That's according to projections from analysts and Fortune Business Insights. And despite the massive size of the market, they expect it will still more than double and be worth close to $2.2 trillion by 2034, which translates into a compounded annual growth rate of just under 10% over that stretch.Two popular stocks that could benefit from these opportunities are Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is already a beast with a massive valuation, and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which recently launched a new, more affordable EV that it hopes will allow it to capture more market share.Which EV stock is the better long-term buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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