02.03.2022 19:03:32
Rivian's Bait and Switch Is Already Costing the Company
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has had a tumultuous ride as a public company, to say the least. The electric vehicle company's share prices spiked shortly after the IPO, but have cratered ever since, trading 69% off their all-time highs as of early Wednesday. The latest news from Rivian is that it's raising truck and SUV prices by around 20% for all of its consumer vehicle models, shocking longtime reservation holders. The question is whether or not the company can survive what has been a very quick backlash against the announced changes. Continue reading
