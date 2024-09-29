|
29.09.2024 13:10:00
Rivian's Next Step Will be a Doozy
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has a lot going for it right now. The company is charging ahead toward positive gross profits in the fourth quarter, starting a pre-owned program to generate new revenue, expanding its leasing program, building delivery vans for Amazon and AT&T, and most of all preparing its upcoming product pipeline of the R2, R3, and R3X, among other things. Despite the excitement surrounding the R2, there's a crucial step that Rivian is taking that investors might not be fully considering.Most investors understandably think of the upcoming R2, set to launch in early 2026, as the key driving force to boosting sales in the U.S. market. It's true; the more affordable R2, which is targeting a price tag around $45,000, far less than the low to mid-$70,000's for its R1T and R1S, will raise sales in the U.S. market, but it also has a huge upcoming role overseas.Rivian has no plans to sell the R1T and R1S in Europe, at least not to date, but they have planned to launch the R2 in Europe, and they are already testing the waters with a rental program. While the R1S doesn't sell in Europe, the electric SUV is now available to rent in the U.K.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
