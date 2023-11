Rivian's Riding High, but This AI Stock Soared 20%+ Wednesday Morning

The stock market has historically been resilient, and investors have seen the latest evidence of that in November. After a terrible couple of months for major market benchmarks, Wall Street has roared back this month. Many market participants hope that this could be the start of a rally that will last through the end of the year and beyond.Strong financial performance from key businesses has helped build optimism among investors, and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) always captures the attention of the investing community when the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is doing well. Yet even though Rivian gained ground following its latest quarterly report, the rise in its stock price was smaller than what shareholders in Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) enjoyed Wednesday morning. Here are all the details you'll want to see.Shares of Rivian Automotive were up 8% in premarket trading on Wednesday, following the EV automaker's release of its third-quarter financial results late Tuesday. The company remains far from profitable, but investors were pleased to see it making progress on some key initiatives as it looks to get into high gear.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel