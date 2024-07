Rivian's Stock Gets a Jolt Thanks to Q2 Deliveries

Share prices of the electric automaker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were rising Tuesday after the company released second-quarter delivery numbers that were better than expected. The good news comes on the heels of a new joint venture with Volkswagen that's worth up to $5 billion for Rivian.Rivian's stock price was up by as much as 6.5% Tuesday and was trading 4.2% higher as of noon EDT.Rivian held an Investor Day event last week, where its leadership said the company would deliver between 13,000 to 13,300 vehicles in the second quarter. Instead, the company delivered 13,790 vehicles, topping expectations and boosting investor optimism in the young EV company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel