Rivier Employment Promise Program prepares graduates for the 21st-century workforce

NASHUA, N.H., June 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Graduates of Rivier's Class of 2020 are the first students to complete the University's innovative Employment Promise Program. This unique program promises invested students will secure full-time jobs in their field of study within nine months of graduation or they will receive additional financial or educational support from the University. Having completed the Employment Promise Program, graduates are well-positioned for job search success and enjoy a distinct advantage in a competitive environment. Rivier University is the only New Hampshire institution that offers this program.

"We are so confident in the educational experience Rivier provides students that we enthusiastically stand behind it with a bold promise," says Sister Paula Marie Buley, IHM, President. "Our Employment Promise Program provides students with the professional skills and experiences necessary to distinguish themselves in an increasingly competitive job market."

The Employment Promise Program is a four-year academic and professional development program that students begin on their first day at the University. Each student receives a customized career plan that includes academic advising; leadership, community service, and internship experiences; as well as career counseling and professional development opportunities. Students work one-on-one with an academic and career advisor who guides and encourages them through the program and tracks their progress toward established annual goals. In addition, Rivier's Employer Partner Network of more than 80 companies and not-for-profit organizations gives students a connection with select employers for both internships and open positions through a specialized RivierConnect job board.

Hope Cataldo, a Class of 2020 Elementary Education major, quickly secured a teaching position after graduation this May. "I felt confident while interviewing because I had practiced through an online interview platform so many times. I knew my skills and was able to articulate them professionally with each hiring committee. These skills were gained and strengthened through the program, which prepared me to be the best candidate I could be." Cataldo will teach fourth grade at the Bradford Elementary School in Bradford, Vermont, this fall. She is also pursuing a master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

Patricia Antonelli, Executive Director of University Career Services, oversees Rivier's Career Development Center and the Employment Promise Program. "We stand behind a Rivier education with this promise," Antonelli shares. "The Employment Promise Program provides students with a pathway and the confidence they need to launch their career. The combined focus on academics, experiential learning, internships, and professional development makes the program unique."

Rivier's professional development programs span a wide range of subjects—everything from preparing a professional resume and participating in mock interviews to seminars on business etiquette in the digital environment. The Career Development Center hosts a series of targeted job fairs on campus, enabling students to connect with recruiters from local and national employers across a wide range of industries.

"While student success is often measured by graduation rates alone, Rivier fundamentally believes success includes the ability to secure professional employment," says Sister Paula. "The first graduates of our Employment Promise Program are conducting their job searches in a challenging economic environment, but they are equipped with the skill sets and strategies to achieve their employment goals. We look forward to celebrating their successes in the months and years to come."

Rivier supports the job search efforts of graduates with online seminars, chat sessions, and one-on-one coaching. Graduates continue to have full access to Career Development Center resources. Kevin Cloutier, Rivier's Experiential Learning Coordinator, is offering a series of virtual Linked-In profile development and networking sessions this month. The goal is for students to create robust profiles based on their experiences, to identify potential employers, and to connect for informational conversations.

Prospective students can join Rivier University as a member of the Class of 2024 and receive this unique career preparation and a promise of success that they won't find at any other New Hampshire college or university. Visit http://www.rivier.edu/promise, or contact the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at (603) 897-8507 to learn more.

