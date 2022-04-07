Rivulis Expands North American Footprint with New Factory in Tijuana, Mexico

SAN DIEGO , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivulis, a global leader in micro irrigation solutions offering the broadest portfolio in the market, announced today that it is expanding its North American footprint with the establishment of a new, state-of-the-art factory. The new facility will allow for the needed capacity expansion to better serve the strategic North American agricultural market and also for streamlining its North American manufacturing capacity.

The plant will be located a few minutes south of the San Diego border, in Tijuana, Baja California, and a few miles from Rivulis North American Headquarters in San Diego, CA, where Rivulis will maintain its Management, Quality, Global Engineering and R&D teams. The plant is ideally located to address Rivulis key markets in USA, Canada and Mexico.

"This multi-million dollar investment highlights our long term commitment to the North American market. Rivulis is poised to continue to grow and to become the premier drip irrigation solutions provider in North America and beyond. We are committed to our corporate mission of Making Micro Irrigation Accessible to growers and to helping them Grow Beyond." says Fabien Kelbert, President of Rivulis North America.

The new Rivulis factory is central to the Rivulis business and global footprint strategy and applies the same high quality standards and innovative manufacturing processes.

"We believe by bolstering our capacity and by adding state-of-the art innovative technologies in manufacturing, we will be better positioned to serve our customers, increasing our availability and making our product more accessible to all growers in North America and beyond" – added Kelbert.

About Rivulis

Rivulis is a global micro irrigation leader focused on enabling and promoting a sustainable agri-food supply chain to not only feed our planet but also save it from the perils of climate change.

Rivulis offers the most innovative irrigation solutions for seasonal, permanent, and protected crop environments, through its 3 product and service portfolio brands: Rivulis, Eurodrip & Manna. Established in 1966, Rivulis has 16 large-scale manufacturing sites located across 6 continents, 3 R&D Centers (Israel, California, and Greece) and multiple Irrigation Project Design Centers around the globe. Rivulis is backed by Temasek under its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework.

Leading the mass adoption of micro irrigation globally, Rivulis is committed to increasing accessibility to all growers everywhere through simple, affordable and smart technology covering the full cycle from design to harvest. To learn how Rivulis can help you GROW BEYOND your highest expectations season after season, visit www.rivulis.com.

For Questions regarding this information, please contact Ze'ev Barylka, Chief Commercial Officer at zeev.barylka@rivulis.com or (858) 431-6851

