Riwigo, a Holistic Health, Wellness and Travel Platform, Enters India via Kolkata

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anurag Kaushik, CEO of Riwigo, in partnership with Krishnendu Chatterjee, a native of Kolkata, announced the expansion of the Riwigo Holistic Health Platform in India, starting from Kolkata.

Riwigo is a popular platform for discounted bookings at hotel and spa centers. Their unique, modern system currently offers location-based hotel and spa and wellness services in Thailand. After successfully establishing locally, the Riwigo platform is targeting a bigger market. Their expansion beyond Thailand starts with Kolkata, India.

Riwigo is a wellness and travel booking platform, providing unique services for travelers and residents of areas where they are established. Anyone can use their platform to get the best deals for the most popular spas and massage facilities in the areas they are established.

The Riwigo platform will be launched in Kolkata, India by strategic associations and partnership with wellness centers, yoga retreats, beauty clinics, ayurvedic centers and daily spas - salons, among others.

Riwigo is aiming to position itself as a one-stop-shop for Holistic Health, Wellness & Travel Platform. Starting from the booking of the hotel to ayurvedic treatments, they provide a seamless experience for a relaxing retreat. They offer an end-to-end solution that can cater to both domestic as well as global travelers.

With his vast experience in the Wellness and Hospitality industry; Anurag Kaushik experimented with discounted spa & beauty bookings and validated his ideas via the Riwigo platform. The main objective was to provide holistic wellness accessible to everyone. Riwigo aims to promote the concept of preventive healthcare moving away from the existing system of reactive healthcare, by making people aware of the need of such a system.

As a tour and travel agency, the Riwigo India platform assists with sightseeing as well as hotel bookings for travelers in SE Asian countries. Apart from Wellness and tourism, people can book for the Aromatherapy, courses on Yoga, etc catering for both corporate clients as well as regular travelers. Riwigo India will partner with the best centers and professionals in the industry for an unparalleled experience for the users. Riwigo's establishment in India is with an eye to consolidate the fragmented wellness tourism industry in India.

