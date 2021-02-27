|
27.02.2021 16:00:00
Rix.GG Is Proud To Announce Seapeekay As Its Newest Content Creator
LONDON, Feb. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Rix.GG, a top UK esports organisation, announces the signing of Callum "SeaPeeKay" Knight as a content creator to its growing team.
Callum "SeaPeeKay" Knight is a family-friendly Twitch partnered streamer from Doncaster, England most known for amassing a large dedicated fanbase in Minecraft. He is most known for speed running breaking world records within the game.
Jamie Lewis, founder, said: "Callum is one of the most exciting up and coming streamers in the UK right now - and we are incredibly excited to have him on board. We've got some genuinely groundbreaking ideas in the pipeline, and I can't wait for Rix.GG's fanbase to see!"
Callum "SeaPeeKay" Knight, content creator, said: "I'm really excited to be joining Rix.GG, it is a fantastic opportunity for me to make awesome content for a rising team in the sports scene! Rix will go on to do amazing things and I'm glad that I get to be a part of the journey."
About Rix.GG
Rix.GG empowers esports athletes to reach their full potential through unique opportunities, support, and competitive training. Founded by Jamie Lewis and a team of investors in 2020, the esports organisation launched by signing one of the UK's best Valorant teams featuring homegrown talent. Rix.GG aims to grow grassroots esports in the UK by developing athletes, signing rosters in other titles, holding tournaments and other esports events. Learn more at https://www.rix.gg
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rixgg-is-proud-to-announce-seapeekay-as-its-newest-content-creator-301236739.html
SOURCE Rix.GG
